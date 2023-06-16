House of Ludington bar and restaurant now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One of Downtown Escanaba’s most historic restaurants has reopened.

The House of Ludington has been at its location since 1868. The hotel closed its bar and restaurant for renovations in May of 2022. On Thursday, the hotel reopened its bar and restaurant.

The hotel’s curator and director of operations, Kevin Chown, says the space is home to many emotional memories for folks.

“It allows people to take their wives back to the place where they might’ve gotten engaged, or it might be the place that they had their wedding reception,” said Chown. “To be able to recreate those experiences for people that’ve had all those emotional experiences here for many, many generations is, to me, I think one of the sweetest parts of the whole thing.”

