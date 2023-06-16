House of Ludington bar and restaurant now open

House of Ludington
House of Ludington(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One of Downtown Escanaba’s most historic restaurants has reopened.

The House of Ludington has been at its location since 1868. The hotel closed its bar and restaurant for renovations in May of 2022. On Thursday, the hotel reopened its bar and restaurant.

The hotel’s curator and director of operations, Kevin Chown, says the space is home to many emotional memories for folks.

“It allows people to take their wives back to the place where they might’ve gotten engaged, or it might be the place that they had their wedding reception,” said Chown. “To be able to recreate those experiences for people that’ve had all those emotional experiences here for many, many generations is, to me, I think one of the sweetest parts of the whole thing.”

To make a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Megan the Mastiff is waiting for you to take her home.
Statewide animal shelter overflow affects UP shelters
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids

Latest News

Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
Aspirus Health Logo
Aspirus Health expands hospice care in Iron County
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Adams Township First Responders, Twin Lakes Fire and...
Man treated for minor injuries in Houghton County roll-over crash
Both organizations collaborated to hold the event as a way of giving back to the teachers for...
SKY, CSCHF hold multi-county teacher appreciation party in Hancock