Hazy sun, isolated pop-up showers but warm-filled Father’s Day Weekend

Heat ramps up in the U.P. past Father’s Day as summer season nears.
Heat ramps up in the U.P. past Father's Day as summer season nears.
Heat ramps up in the U.P. past Father's Day as summer season nears.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Stacked high pressure moves over Upper Michigan, opening up a warm stretch to kick off Father’s Day Weekend. Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances (mainly west), the U.P.’s temperature pattern ramps up towards the official start to summer next Wednesday.

Tonight: Few clouds with isolated drizzle, patchy fog plus patchy frost inland east; light winds

>Lows: 30s/50 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)

Saturday: Hazy sunshine with an isolated afternoon shower and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, Father’s Day: Hazy sunshine with few to scattered clouds and an isolated afternoon shower west; more sunshine east; warmer

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and warm

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday-Last Day of Spring to Wednesday-First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 90

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm; still hot

>Highs: 90

