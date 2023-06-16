Hazy sun, isolated pop-up showers but warm-filled Father’s Day Weekend
Heat ramps up in the U.P. past Father’s Day as summer season nears.
Stacked high pressure moves over Upper Michigan, opening up a warm stretch to kick off Father’s Day Weekend. Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances (mainly west), the U.P.’s temperature pattern ramps up towards the official start to summer next Wednesday.
Tonight: Few clouds with isolated drizzle, patchy fog plus patchy frost inland east; light winds
>Lows: 30s/50 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)
Saturday: Hazy sunshine with an isolated afternoon shower and mild
>Highs: 70s
Sunday, Father’s Day: Hazy sunshine with few to scattered clouds and an isolated afternoon shower west; more sunshine east; warmer
>Highs: 80
Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and warm
>Highs: 80s
Tuesday-Last Day of Spring to Wednesday-First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and hot
>Highs: 80s/90
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot
>Highs: 90
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm; still hot
>Highs: 90
