Hazy sun, isolated pop-up showers but warm-filled Father’s Day Weekend

Stacked high pressure moves over Upper Michigan, opening up a warm stretch to kick off Father’s Day Weekend. Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances (mainly west), the U.P.’s temperature pattern ramps up towards the official start to summer next Wednesday.

Tonight: Few clouds with isolated drizzle, patchy fog plus patchy frost inland east; light winds

>Lows: 30s/50 (cooler inland east, milder nearshore)

Saturday: Hazy sunshine with an isolated afternoon shower and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, Father’s Day: Hazy sunshine with few to scattered clouds and an isolated afternoon shower west; more sunshine east; warmer

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and warm

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday-Last Day of Spring to Wednesday-First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 90

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm; still hot

>Highs: 90

