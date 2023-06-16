Aspirus Health expands hospice care in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus At Home has expanded its services in the U.P.

Residents of Iron County and the surrounding area will now have access to hospice, grief counseling and pastoral services. The health care facility said this will allow it to provide care for folks at every season of their lives.

Aspirus believes the end of life is a time that should be filled with peace and remembrance.

“The need or benefit of hospice services is to help families and patients work through this really important time of life in a way that there’s a lot of comfort and no suffering, or as little suffering as possible,” said Thomas Kaster, Aspirus Home Services vice president.

Aspirus doesn’t currently have more plans for expansion. The provider says it’s committed to servicing patients’ needs where it currently is.

