Aspirus Health expands hospice care in Iron County

Aspirus Health Logo
Aspirus Health Logo(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus At Home has expanded its services in the U.P.

Residents of Iron County and the surrounding area will now have access to hospice, grief counseling and pastoral services. The health care facility said this will allow it to provide care for folks at every season of their lives.

Aspirus believes the end of life is a time that should be filled with peace and remembrance.

“The need or benefit of hospice services is to help families and patients work through this really important time of life in a way that there’s a lot of comfort and no suffering, or as little suffering as possible,” said Thomas Kaster, Aspirus Home Services vice president.

Aspirus doesn’t currently have more plans for expansion. The provider says it’s committed to servicing patients’ needs where it currently is.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Megan the Mastiff is waiting for you to take her home.
Statewide animal shelter overflow affects UP shelters
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids

Latest News

House of Ludington
House of Ludington bar and restaurant now open
Anthony Lindsey
Rapid River resident auditioning for “The Voice”
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Adams Township First Responders, Twin Lakes Fire and...
Man treated for minor injuries in Houghton County roll-over crash
Both organizations collaborated to hold the event as a way of giving back to the teachers for...
SKY, CSCHF hold multi-county teacher appreciation party in Hancock