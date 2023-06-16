18th annual Great Lakes Rodeo kicks off in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 18th annual Great Lakes Rodeo kicked off in Gwinn on Friday.

Over 100 contestants from across the Midwest will be participating in team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. The rodeo kicked off Friday and will continue Saturday with a parade, a youth rodeo and a party.

Organizers say the turnout for the first day was huge.

“We had record-breaking ticket sales for our pre-ticket sales with our royalty, which we’re really excited about,” said Jesie Melchiori, Great Lakes Rodeo president. “The gates have been full all day and we’re ready.”

You can get tickets here, at the Model Towne Express in Gwinn, or at the gate.

