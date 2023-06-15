Woman who fled to Thailand after hit-and-run crash killed Michigan student enters no-contest plea

A Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash has pleaded no contest to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death
Tubtim “Sue” Howson
Tubtim “Sue” Howson(WILX)
By PONTIAC and Mich.
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a Michigan State University student in a hit-and-run crash pleaded no contest Wednesday to failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, of Oakland County, entered the plea in Oakland County Circuit Court in connection with the New Year's Day hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old Ben Kable of Shelby Township, The Macomb Daily reported.

Kable was walking on an Oakland County road before dawn on Jan 1. Kable was home from the university for the holidays.

Howson is a dual U.S. and Thai citizen and left Michigan for Bangkok on Jan. 3. Authorities in Thailand took her into custody there. She was returned to the U.S. in February and extradited to Michigan.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

Howson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 26 and faces up to five years in prison. She's being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.

Most Read

Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids

Latest News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
File photo of police tape.
Program would pay grassroots organizations in Detroit to help reduce violent crime
Pride Flag
Detroit-area city bans LGBTQ+ Pride flags on public property
Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer of St. John's Episcopal Church and clergy members are seen during a pride...
Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics