‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak serving as board chairman for Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick “Pat” Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is currently the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees chairman.

Sajak has been chairman of the board since 2019 and served as vice chaiman between 2003 and 2019.

Sajak announced he is retiring as host after this upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative, self-described Christian, liberal arts school founded in 1844 and said “Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale’s board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.