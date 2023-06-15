‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak serving as board chairman for Hillsdale College

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)(WDBJ)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Patrick “Pat” Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is currently the Hillsdale College Board of Trustees chairman.

Sajak has been chairman of the board since 2019 and served as vice chaiman between 2003 and 2019.

Sajak announced he is retiring as host after this upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune.

Hillsdale College is a private, conservative, self-described Christian, liberal arts school founded in 1844 and said “Hillsdale College is fortunate to have an even closer relationship with Mr. Sajak. Since 2019, we have benefitted from his wisdom, intellect, and good humor as chairman of Hillsdale’s board of trustees. We look forward to continuing our important work together and to what we are sure will be a bright future for Mr. Sajak and his family.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation

Latest News

Patchy drizzle, fog and frost through Friday morning before warm stretch kicks off Father’s Day...
Lingering drizzle, areas of frost before Father’s Day warm-up
The Michigan State Police urges parents to teach your children to be aware while online.
MSP urges parents to teach kids about online dangers
Hamlet will take place in the rotunda of the History Center.
Marquette Regional History Museum to host Hamlet performance
They transplanted 2 flats, over 20 species, of Michigan native wildflowers.
Volunteers plant Michigan native wildflowers at Grandview Apartments
Dozens of community members provide ideas on how to utilize the land.
Marquette residents participate in master plan forum