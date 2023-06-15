Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, a bill to protect Michigan residents from discrimination in the workplace based on wearing their natural hair will be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Senate Bill 90, is also known as the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

State Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) introduced the CROWN Act to end hair discrimination in Michigan. On June 8, the Michigan House voted 100-7 — with significant bipartisan support — to pass SB90.

“I am proud to announce that the CROWN Act has passed through both chambers of the Michigan legislature with bipartisan support,” said Sen. Anthony said upon the bill’s passing. “When I first introduced this legislation in 2019, it was shelved, and I was told that we needed to prioritize ‘more important’ issues. I can think of nothing more important than prohibiting legalized racial discrimination in school and the workplace.”

According to a research study co-commissioned by Dove and LinkedIn:

Black women’s hair is 2.5x more likely to be perceived as unprofessional.

Approximately 2/3 of Black women (66%) change their hair for a job interview. Among them, 41% changed their hair from curly to straight.

Black women are 54% more likely (or over 1.5x more likely) to feel like they have to wear their hair straight to a job interview to be successful.

Black women with coily/textured hair are 2x as likely to experience microaggressions in the workplace than Black women with straighter hair.

Over 20% of Black women 25-34 have been sent home from work because of their hair.

Nearly half (44%) of Black women under age 34 feel pressured to have a headshot with straight hair.

25% of Black women believe they have been denied a job interview because of their hair, which is even higher for women under 34 (1/3).

“Believe it or not, natural hair discrimination is a real thing,” said Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit). “When you hear of instances of employers putting staff on administrative leave for their natural hairstyles, or elementary school personnel taking it upon themselves to cut a little Black girl’s natural hair, but nobody else’s, I hope folks can begin to see the importance of this legislation that I have been honored to vote ‘yes’ on each time it came before me in the House.

A 2021 CROWN Research Study for Girls shows that:

53% of Black mothers say their daughters have experienced racial discrimination based on hairstyles as early as five years old

66% of Black children in majority-white schools have faced race-based hair discrimination

86% of those children have experienced it by the age of 12

90% of Black children stating that their hair is beautiful, 81% of Black children in majority-white schools say they sometimes wish their hair was straight

100% of Black elementary school girls in majority-white schools (who report experiencing hair discrimination) experienced discrimination by the age of 10

The bill’s signing is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook page, and WILX YouTube channel.

