Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center looks ahead to 18th Annual Hope Starts Here Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center is preparing for its annual fundraising event this weekend.

Saturday is the 18th Annual Hope Starts Here Challenge. The challenge will feature races ranging from a half marathon to a leisure walk. All of the proceeds from this challenge will go back into the research center for programs, supplies and technology.

Laboratory Director Matt Jennings said the challenge is vital for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center.

“Last year’s Hope Starts Here event raised a significant amount of funding that provided us the ability to purchase a piece of equipment, a microplate reader that has really been extremely beneficial to the laboratory,” Jennings said. “We got some fantastic results that have led to some meaningful collaborations with organizations like Johns Hopkins and University of Pennsylvania.”

Registration is open until this Saturday and entry costs vary depending on the event.

