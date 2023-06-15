Richmond Township Library purchases interactive game table

The table features 12 games ranging from puzzles to coloring books.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Richmond Township Library just got an upgrade.

After five years of fundraising, the library was able to purchase an interactive game table. The table features 12 games ranging from puzzles to coloring books. The table itself cost more than $6,000.

Director Jan St. Germain said the township came together to raise the money. She said the table has been popular since its arrival earlier this week.

“Yesterday, kids were coming in right and left saying ‘Hey, can we play that table, we heard about it,’ St. Germain said. “I had kids teaching me some of the things and how to use it, which was interesting. I had three little girls come in and they were playing it and they were playing dominoes.”

St. Germain appreciates the support the township has shown for the library.

She encourages anyone, young or old, to come in and use the game table.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation

Latest News

Marquette Regional History Museum to host Hamlet performance
Peter White Public Library holds Adult Summer Reading Program
Camp Batawagama brings back ‘Senior Days’ program after pandemic
MSP urges parents to teach kids about online dangers
Menominee, Marinette Police Departments compete in Shields Against Hunger Food Drive