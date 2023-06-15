Richmond Township Library purchases interactive game table

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Richmond Township Library just got an upgrade.

After five years of fundraising, the library was able to purchase an interactive game table. The table features 12 games ranging from puzzles to coloring books. The table itself cost more than $6,000.

Director Jan St. Germain said the township came together to raise the money. She said the table has been popular since its arrival earlier this week.

“Yesterday, kids were coming in right and left saying ‘Hey, can we play that table, we heard about it,’ St. Germain said. “I had kids teaching me some of the things and how to use it, which was interesting. I had three little girls come in and they were playing it and they were playing dominoes.”

St. Germain appreciates the support the township has shown for the library.

She encourages anyone, young or old, to come in and use the game table.

