Peter White Public Library holds Adult Summer Reading Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Adult bookworms in Marquette can look forward to earning a prize just for reading this summer.

The Peter White Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program is in full swing. The program aims to motivate adults to read more during the summer through the use of incentives. A good incentive to participate is the chance to win a prize.

Adult Services Librarian Amy Salminen said she is excited to encourage adults to read more.

“It’s a great way for parents engage with their kids,” Salminen said. “It’s a great way for them to be involved in a program of their own, so they can get their own prizes as well.”

Readers will fill out a bookmark after each book, which can then be submitted as a raffle ticket to win a goodie bag. Readers can submit up to ten bookmarks during the program.

20 winners will be selected at the end of the program. Anyone 18 and older can join the program at any time before it ends on July 27.

