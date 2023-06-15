MSP urges parents to teach kids about online dangers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) urges parents to teach children to be aware while online.

Detective Sergeant Nichole Dyson of the MSP Computer Crimes Unit said parents are the first line of defense when it comes to the dangers of social media. They encourage parents to teach children to be wary of anyone they meet online.

MSP recommends some parental apps you can utilize to monitor your child’s internet use. Apps like Bark for Android, Family Link for Google and the iPhone even has stuff built right into the settings. Another recommendation is to watch out for signs.

If your child starts to withdraw from friends or favorite activities, the MSP said it may be a sign something is not right.

“It really comes down to the parents being the first line of defense. We can only do so much on our end as law enforcement, schools can only do so much on their end. If something seems off, it probably is. Talk to your kids, it’s huge,” said Dyson.

The MSP said there are risks here in the U.P. as well.

“People have the misconception that it isn’t happening up here, and it does. It’s happening quite often. For the ones relating to sextortion specifically, I would say on average we’re looking at maybe ten a month at this time throughout the U.P.,” Dyson added.

Detective Sergeant Dyson said we need to remind our kids that there are bad people out there.

“They’re not in the white van anymore offering candy. They’re right at your fingertips at all times,” said Dyson.

