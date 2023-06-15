Menominee, Marinette Police Departments compete in Shields Against Hunger Food Drive

MARINETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday the Menominee and Marinette Police Departments held a ne food drive fundraising competition.

Shields Against Hunger, hosted at the Jack’s Fresh Market locations in both cities, is an opportunity for both departments to raise money for local food banks.

Menominee City Police Department Captain Jason McGhee said this event is important because many people in Menominee are unaware of that their neighbors are without food.

“Especially locally, like we see it in public service, but it definitely can be a hidden surprise to a lot of people in the community that there are hunger issues,” said McGee.

McGhee said his department was there to show off its technological police devices like its robot “Echo,” which was recently given its name by students at Blesch Intermediate School.

Just over the border in Wisconsin, Marinette Chief of Police Jon Lacombe said Marinette needs this event more than ever after losing one food bank.

“I just found out that one of the food banks is closed so we are down to the Salvation Army only and, obviously, our population is really on the uptick,” said Lacombe. “Also, with the multiple new businesses coming in, any way we can get involved and make sure there’s enough to go around is really important.”

LaCombe also said this is his department’s opportunity to give back to the Marinette community.

“It’s also a good way for us to come out and represent the police departments and give back and help the community have more resources for the people that are in need of food,” said LaCombe.

The results from the event and the winning department will be posted on both departments’ Facebook pages.

