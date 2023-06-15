Marquette residents participate in master plan forum

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of community members in Marquette gathered to provide vital opinions on proposed projects around the city.

At Lakeview Arena, the city of Marquette hosted a community forum for the city’s Master Plan. Participants filled out notes about projects regarding Lakeshore Blvd. and parts of Washington St. The city provided ideas for the lands like moderate residential properties or mixed-use properties. Participants voted on their preference on how land could be used.

Marquette Community Development Director Dennis Stachewicz said the ideas provided will inform them of what the community wants for these projects.

“The Community Master Plan is the playbook for the future for the city of Marquette. We base it on what the community tells us what they want to be when they grow up, so having people participate is of the highest importance to us,” Stachewicz said.

Stachewicz said the next step is they will use the data to create recommendations for the city and make changes to the land use map on Thursday. Marquette City Planning and Zoning Administrator David Stensaas said it was exciting to see people involved and provide a variety of ideas.

“Some of the ideas are really not ideas I’ve heard before and they’re good ideas, so this is exactly what you want, to get a number of people, and a large number of people together,” Stensaas said.

Stachewicz said the city will continue to involve the community in upcoming projects in regard to the city.

“There’s going to be some discussion with the City Planning Commission, the Master Plan Steering Committee. There will also be subsequent forms of feedback where we start putting these drafts out where people in the community can look at them and comment on them as well,” Stachewicz said.

Both Stachewicz and Stensaas thank the community for participating in the forums.

