Marquette Regional History Museum to host Hamlet performance

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Museum will be hosting a special performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and tickets are now for sale.

Hamlet will take place in the rotunda of the History Center. Audiences will be able to choose from groundling seats, seats on risers, or looking down on the action from the ‘pigeon roost’ seats around the second-floor balcony.

The play will run at 7:30 p.m. August 4, 5, and 10-12 at the Marquette Regional History Center.

The show will star professional local actors, as well as professional actors coming from New York. This is a fundraiser for both the Marquette Regional History Center and the Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival.

Jessica Bayes, Marquette Regional History Center Rental Coordinator and Store Manager (and playing the part of Gertrude in the production) encourages everyone to get their tickets early.

“There is limited seating for the event, so we recommend getting your tickets in advance. There’s 5 performances and they all start at 7:30. It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind experience, so I recommend you get your tickets quickly,” said Bayes.

You can purchase tickets at the History Center website. There is limited seating, so organizers recommend getting tickets in advance.

