Marquette Regional History Museum to host Hamlet performance

Hamlet will take place in the rotunda of the History Center.
Hamlet will take place in the rotunda of the History Center.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Museum will be hosting a special performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and tickets are now for sale.

Hamlet will take place in the rotunda of the History Center. Audiences will be able to choose from groundling seats, seats on risers, or looking down on the action from the ‘pigeon roost’ seats around the second-floor balcony.

The play will run at 7:30 p.m. August 4, 5, and 10-12 at the Marquette Regional History Center.

The show will star professional local actors, as well as professional actors coming from New York. This is a fundraiser for both the Marquette Regional History Center and the Upper Peninsula Shakespeare Festival.

Jessica Bayes, Marquette Regional History Center Rental Coordinator and Store Manager (and playing the part of Gertrude in the production) encourages everyone to get their tickets early.

“There is limited seating for the event, so we recommend getting your tickets in advance. There’s 5 performances and they all start at 7:30. It’s going to be a one-of-a-kind experience, so I recommend you get your tickets quickly,” said Bayes.

You can purchase tickets at the History Center website. There is limited seating, so organizers recommend getting tickets in advance.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation

Latest News

Patchy drizzle, fog and frost through Friday morning before warm stretch kicks off Father’s Day...
Lingering drizzle, areas of frost before Father’s Day warm-up
The Michigan State Police urges parents to teach your children to be aware while online.
MSP urges parents to teach kids about online dangers
They transplanted 2 flats, over 20 species, of Michigan native wildflowers.
Volunteers plant Michigan native wildflowers at Grandview Apartments
Dozens of community members provide ideas on how to utilize the land.
Marquette residents participate in master plan forum