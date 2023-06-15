Lingering drizzle, areas of frost before Father’s Day warm-up

Patchy drizzle, fog and frost through Friday morning before warm stretch kicks off Father’s Day Weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A low pressure system over southeastern Lower Michigan backspins mostly light rain bands and drizzle over Upper Michigan Thursday. Overnight, gradual clearing takes place aloft in the U.P. as the system pushes farther east: lingering drizzle, areas of frost and patchy fog possible Friday morning before a warm stretch ensues towards Father’s Day. Aside from a Northern Plains system to sprinkle rain chances to areas west Father’s Day Weekend, the U.P.’s temperature pattern heats up towards the official start to summer next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle, light rain then clearing overnight; patchy frost, patchy dense fog in the morning; north winds 5 to 10

>Lows: 30s/40s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60s/80 (cooler near the Lake Superior shore, warmer interior west)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, Father’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers west, more sunshine east; warmer

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower and warm

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday-Last Day of Spring to Wednesday-First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower and thunderstorm; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

