Keweenaw Co-op celebrates new location construction with groundbreaking ceremony

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at the former Keweenaw Buick and GMC building on Quincy street in Hancock.

The co-op purchased the building in September 2021. The site will soon be the co-op’s new home. Thursday’s ceremony officially celebrated the renovations that began in April after the co-op met its fundraising goal. The goal to start renovations was $1,000,000.

“Between the investments and donations that we raised during that campaign, we actually ended up at $1,025,000,” said Keweenaw Co-op General Manager Curt Webb.

The money raised is to eliminate bank interest from costs associated with the construction.

The city of Hancock is also supporting the project with two downtown development authority façade grants totaling $20,000. City water main and infrastructure upgrades valued at $15,000 are also being contributed.

According to Webb, the new location will feature several new benefits including more space, better visibility and improved accessibility.

“We’re gaining a lot of parking,” continued Webb. “That’s one thing that we hear from a lot of folks that come up to the store and just keep going because the lots are full, and all the street parking is full.”

According to the co-op board, the deli in the new location is likely to be its most popular feature.

“One of the things that most people are going to be looking forward to is having the sit-in deli, or the outside seating that’s going to go with the deli as a lot of people go by there at the current location for lunch, but we don’t have the capability to have them stay inside to eat,” said Keweenaw Co-op Board Member Roger Woods.

The board is also discussing expanding its products like fish, meat and produce. According to Webb, the co-op is looking at the spring of 2024 to be ready for business.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.