Isle Royale wolf count rises slightly, moose population drops

Wolf pups at Isle Royale National Park from Michigan Technological University
Wolf pups at Isle Royale National Park from Michigan Technological University(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The grey wolf population on Isle Royale is increasing according to a new study by Michigan Technological University

Researchers visited Isle Royale from Jan. 20 to March 3 for their annual winter study of wolves and moose.

During the study, scientists found the wolf population on Isle Royale has reached 31.

Five years ago, 19 mainland wolves were airlifted to Isle Royale to help re-establish the wolf population on the island that fell because of inbreeding.

Researcher Rolf Peterson said three or possibly four litters were born in spring 2022 and more pups are expected to be born in 2023.

The uptick is a promising development for re-establishing a healthy wolf population.

The moose population dropped from 1,346 to 967.

Wolf predation is a factor. Researchers estimate that wolves killed about 10% of the moose population over the last year. The main cause of the decline of moose is starvation from food shortage.

