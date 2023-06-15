Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appearing in U.S. District Court in Boston, April 14, 2023. (Margaret Small via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation

Latest News

Marquette residents participate in master plan forum
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill