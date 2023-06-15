Great Lakes Rodeo expected to draw crowd of 4,000 people

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Rodeo is making its return for the 18th year this weekend, June 16-17.

Rain or shine, the two-day event will feature the best rodeo competitors from across the Midwest.

The action kicks off on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Queen and Court.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks to Great Lakes Rodeo President Jesie Melchiori about the weekend of fun.

What to expect at the Great Lakes Rodeo June 16-17.

The Great Lakes Rodeo is located at the Gwinn Ice Racing Tracks on Johnson Lake Road, behind Forsyth Township Baseball Park.

There’s construction leading up to the site, but Melchiori says you can follow the signs to the destination.

Food, beverage, and novelty item vendors will be on-site all weekend.

Tickets get you into the Great Lakes Rodeo for one day only.

They can be purchased online at greatlakesrodeo.com or at the Model Towne Express in Gwinn.

