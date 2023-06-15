Volunteers plant Michigan native wildflowers at Grandview Apartments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents and volunteers gathered in front of the Grandview Apartments to plant their own garden Thursday.

Volunteers transplanted 2 flats, over 20 species, of Michigan native wildflowers. These were donated by the Marquette Conversation District. The event was organized by Sarah Bixby, a resident of the area who works with community garden initiatives.

Planters included tenants, the Grandview groundskeeper, teachers, students and other volunteers.

Julia Bolton, a Volunteer, said planting native wildflowers helps the pollinators, animals and the environment of the area.

“It’s cool seeing what actually grows here, especially in the U.P. The plants have to be hardy, so these are definitely some hardy plants,” said Bolton. “It’s pretty awesome that we’re out here. It’s like 45 degrees, it’s June, and we’re planting plants.”

This was a community garden initiative that partners Grandview Apartments with the Conservation District, The Lasting Patch, a high school driven community garden group and the Lincoln Community Garden, and a community of Northern Michigan University student gardeners.

