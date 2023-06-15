Feeding America West Michigan to hold distribution event in Menominee County Thursday
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing goods to those who need assistance in Menominee Thursday morning.
It is located at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central time. Those who attend are asked to stay in their car as the pantry is a drive-thru event.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.