Feeding America West Michigan to hold distribution event in Menominee County Thursday

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing goods to those who need assistance in Menominee Thursday morning.

It is located at the Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central time. Those who attend are asked to stay in their car as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.