A cool day then a long summer stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A few isolated showers and thundershowers will be around the eastern U.P. early in the morning. High pressure moves in with an upper-level ridge bringing a warmer and drier air mass. The downside to this pattern is smoke levels increase causing hazy skies and air quality concerns.

Today: Cloudy early on then hazy sunshine

>Highs: Low to mid 50s, upper 50s to low 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to mid 70s south

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s in the southwest

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, low 80s inland

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s along the shorelines, mid 80s inland

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, mid to upper 80s inland

