A cool day then a long summer stretch
A few isolated showers and thundershowers will be around the eastern U.P. early in the morning. High pressure moves in with an upper-level ridge bringing a warmer and drier air mass. The downside to this pattern is smoke levels increase causing hazy skies and air quality concerns.
Today: Cloudy early on then hazy sunshine
>Highs: Low to mid 50s, upper 50s to low 60s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 60s north, upper 60s to mid 70s south
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s in the southwest
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, low 80s inland
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Upper 70s along the shorelines, mid 80s inland
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, mid to upper 80s inland
