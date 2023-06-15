Camp Batawagama brings back ‘Senior Days’ program after pandemic

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior appreciation event at the Iron County Youth Camp returns after three years.

Traditions run deep at Camp Batawagama in Iron County, and area seniors were able to experience what a day in the life of a camper is like.

The three-day “Senior Days” program has been absent since the start of the pandemic, but made its return this summer.

“This is our 40th Senior Days summer. This is our way to thank the residents of Iron County for supporting our camp for all of these years. The camp is supported by a mileage that is renewed every four years,” said Matt Riutta, Camp Batawagama program director.

Many seniors are former campers from Camp Batawagama, but Riutta said just as many seniors here today, never attended the camp.

“One of my sons came here. Actually, both did at different times. They came home with all kinds of ideas, crafty things and a lot of education. The education is not planned, but it just happens, and the kids learn,” said Evie Powell, Senior Days participant.

Powell has attended the Senior Days event for almost a decade. She is thrilled to see its return after the pandemic.

“To see some of my old friends and do activities with them,” Powell said. “It refreshes our memory of fun activities we don’t do every day. The camaraderie with the people.”

Seniors will participate in a wide array of activities from aerobics, pontoon boat rides, basket weaving and wood burning. They also participate in camp traditions, like sharing songs and fellowship during the meals.

“We have a meal and sing grace before that,” Riutta said. “Then we will sing a number of songs to help us clear the dishes. It just gets us all in the spirit of camp.”

Friday is the final day of senior days, and registration for the event is full. The camp begins for the summer on Sunday, where the next six weeks will be packed with more than 140 campers each week.

