Camp Batawagama brings back ‘Senior Days’ program after pandemic

The three-day “Senior Days” program has been absent since the start of the pandemic, but made its return this summer.
The three-day “Senior Days” program has been absent since the start of the pandemic, but made...
The three-day “Senior Days” program has been absent since the start of the pandemic, but made its return this summer.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A senior appreciation event at the Iron County Youth Camp returns after three years.

Traditions run deep at Camp Batawagama in Iron County, and area seniors were able to experience what a day in the life of a camper is like.

The three-day “Senior Days” program has been absent since the start of the pandemic, but made its return this summer.

“This is our 40th Senior Days summer. This is our way to thank the residents of Iron County for supporting our camp for all of these years. The camp is supported by a mileage that is renewed every four years,” said Matt Riutta, Camp Batawagama program director.

Many seniors are former campers from Camp Batawagama, but Riutta said just as many seniors here today, never attended the camp.

“One of my sons came here. Actually, both did at different times. They came home with all kinds of ideas, crafty things and a lot of education. The education is not planned, but it just happens, and the kids learn,” said Evie Powell, Senior Days participant.

Powell has attended the Senior Days event for almost a decade. She is thrilled to see its return after the pandemic.

“To see some of my old friends and do activities with them,” Powell said. “It refreshes our memory of fun activities we don’t do every day. The camaraderie with the people.”

Seniors will participate in a wide array of activities from aerobics, pontoon boat rides, basket weaving and wood burning. They also participate in camp traditions, like sharing songs and fellowship during the meals.

“We have a meal and sing grace before that,” Riutta said. “Then we will sing a number of songs to help us clear the dishes. It just gets us all in the spirit of camp.”

Friday is the final day of senior days, and registration for the event is full. The camp begins for the summer on Sunday, where the next six weeks will be packed with more than 140 campers each week.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Marquette General Hospital site
NMU Foundation, City of Marquette announces contractor for former hospital site demolition
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette
Jordan's mother sits down with TV6's Elizabeth Peterson
Jordan Demay’s Legacy: Protecting Kids
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation

Latest News

Patchy drizzle, fog and frost through Friday morning before warm stretch kicks off Father’s Day...
Lingering drizzle, areas of frost before Father’s Day warm-up
The Michigan State Police urges parents to teach your children to be aware while online.
MSP urges parents to teach kids about online dangers
Hamlet will take place in the rotunda of the History Center.
Marquette Regional History Museum to host Hamlet performance
They transplanted 2 flats, over 20 species, of Michigan native wildflowers.
Volunteers plant Michigan native wildflowers at Grandview Apartments