Badwater Ski-ters kick off 2023 performance season

SPREAD EAGLE, Wis. (WLUC) - A water-skiing team kicked off its summer showcase in Florence County Wednesday. The Badwater Ski-ters jumped into the 2023 performance season.

The club has been dazzling audiences in the U.P. and northern Wisconsin for decades. This year, the performance lineup features jumpers, younger skiers and a dance team.

“We have a great group of kids out here,” said Chris Redding, Badwater Ski-ters Club President. “They motivate each other and pull each other up. It is very inspiring to see how these kids come together, and I am proud and happy to be a part of it.”

Performances are every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. CT at Vagabond Park in Spread Eagle. The show lasts about two hours. All shows are free and concessions are available.

