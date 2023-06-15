63rd celebration of the Portage Lift Bridge kicks off this years Bridgefest!

With live music, helicopter rides, fireworks, and much more this multiple-day event will be fun for the whole family
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bridgefest is a celebration of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, which officially opened in 1959. Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Manager, Katie Schlief talks with Pavlina Osta about what you can expect when you attend.

For a full list of events click here

