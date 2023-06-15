2nd annual BBQ Showcase coming to Barrel + Beam

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Culinary Federation of the Upper Peninsula is presenting a BBQ Showcase for its second year.

The event will feature six local chefs who will cook up global flavors.

Certified Executive Chef Derek Estes and BBQ Showcase Host Chris Durley join Tia Trudgeon and Don Ryan on Upper Michigan Today to entice viewers with the sizzle of frying pork belly.

But first, stories of the day.

Stories of the day include Eras Tour Economy, American Airlines costs are soaring, and the Great Lakes Rodeo returns/Tia gets kisses from Bailey.

Now, back to barbecue.

The BBQ Showcase is a bit of a friendly competition. It features six local chefs that will prepare their take on barbecue. Chef Estes makes a Korean barbecue street taco featuring fried pork belly, pickled carrots, radishes, and a lettuce wrap.

Estes and Durley say to expect not-your-typical barbecue food at this event, including options for those with food allergies or who are vegan.

Guests can sample all they can eat from the stations and vote on their favorite.

It’s happening from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on June 25 at Barrel + Beam in Marquette Township.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite for $30 or at the door for $35.

Chef Derek Estes and Host Christ Durley talk details of the upcoming BBQ Showcase.

Chef Derek Estes makes his featured dish for the upcoming BBQ Showcase on Upper Michigan Today.

BBQ Showcase happening June 25 at Barrel + Beam.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6 and FOX UP app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.