West End Health Foundation awards $10K to Start the Cycle program

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The West End Health Foundation awarded a $10,000 Special Event Grant to a local non-profit organization on Tuesday.

Start the Cycle is a program dedicated to fostering confidence and self-esteem among youth in Marquette County through winter fat tire biking and summer mountain biking.

The West End Health Foundation has provided the organization with over $60,000 in grants and sponsorships over the years.

Start the Cycle will utilize the grant funds to acquire two essential bicycles for their annual bike raffle: the PIVOT Switchblade from West End Ski & Trail shop in Ishpeming and the Orbea E-bike from Quickstop Marquette.

The official drawing for both bikes is scheduled to take place on June 25 during the Marquette Trails Fest at Marquette Mountain.

For further information about Start the Cycle or to purchase raffle tickets, please visit startthecyclemqt.org or contact 906-361-9378.

