Veterans attend special Flag Day ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Flag Day, the Ishpeming Elks Lodge hosted a ceremony at the chapel in the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The event featured music, speakers, and a flag presentation, as the organization honored both the history of the country’s flag and the veterans who served to protect what it represents.

“Flag Day is a very big thing for Elks and we haven’t been able to do it at the vets facility because of COVID. This is the first time in 4 years we have been back here, and this is the place to have it to honor these people, men and women,” said Mark Ketchem.

During the ceremony, members of the Elks discussed the foundation of the American Flag. Michigan Elks Representative Bob Wellman emphasizes the importance of remembering what the flag stands for.

“I think its enlightening to the public to really see what the flag stands for and how it’s been presented throughout the years, remember to fly the flag lit at night or take it down at dusk,” said Wellman.

D.J. Jacobetti Activities Manager Shari Smith says she is excited for the members to experience today’s ceremony.

“Organizations today are coming to our building. We have music, we have speakers, it’s the full show today for them and it’s just going to be marvelous for our members,” said Smith.

Smith says she is excited to add more activities for the veterans in the future.

