Upper Michigan Today hits Tracey’s Restaurant at Roam Inn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s looking like a busy summer for staff at Munising’s Roam Inn.

The boutique hotel has 18 rooms, most of which are booked for the entirety of the summer. Though, there is staggered room availability throughout the season.

Owner Ana Dolaskie says to give the hotel a call to get added to the waitlist.

She gives Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson a tour of a suite to share more about your stay at Roam Inn.

Ana Dolaskie gives Upper Michigan Today a tour of a suite at Roam Inn in Munising.

You don’t have to score a room at Roam Inn to eat at its in-house restaurant.

Tracey’s is open 7 days a week, with happy hour from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and food service beginning at 4:00.

Chef De Cuisine Ali Adamczyk and Food and Beverage Coordinator Jason Biega say the new summer menu features local ingredients with internationally inspired flavors.

Expect to try something new on your next visit to Tracey’s!

What to expect from the summer menu at Tracey's in Munising.

UMT goes inside the kitchen at Tracey's Restaurant.

Tia and Elizabeth try menu items from Tracey's Restaurant.

Reservations at Tracey’s aren’t required but are recommended.

You can call Tracey’s at Roam Inn at (906) 387-8000 to make a dinner or hotel room reservation.

