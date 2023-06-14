Preparations underway as Marquette Art Week approaches

By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations for Art Week are well underway.

Art Week is a week-long series of arts and cultural programming, all of which is free to the Marquette community.

This year the theme is ‘Home’, inspired by the City of Marquette’s ongoing Community Master Plan. The goal is to encourage artists and organizations to explore ideas of home and how arts and culture can help envision peoples’ future.

There are countless events including concerts, workshops, kids’ activities, poetry, textiles, and more.

Tiina Morin City of Marquette arts and culture manager said Art Week provides many opportunities for the community to get in touch.

“You don’t have to sign up, you can just pop by for a minute or stay for an hour,” said Morin. “That kind of unstructured framework really has all kinds of neat opportunities for starting conversations and meeting new people. I like the unexpected part of Art Week.”

Art Week will be from Monday, June 19 until Saturday, June 24 throughout the city of Marquette. For more information, take a look at the 2023 Art Week Magazine.

