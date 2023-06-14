Negaunee hosts second annual Arbor Day celebration

Ann Mattson plants a tree with Negaunee Mayor Dave Kangas.
Ann Mattson plants a tree with Negaunee Mayor Dave Kangas.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. city celebrated nature on Tuesday.

The City of Negaunee hosted its second Arbor Day celebration. There was a short program at the Jim Thomas Pavilion at Jackson Mine Park to present the Community Growth Award. This year, the award went to Anna Mattson for her year of volunteerism and her dedication to public service and the people of Negaunee.

Negaunee’s City Manager Nate Heffron says nature is important to the City of Negaunee.

“It’s really important to our community because we live in the woods,” said Heffron. “We respect trees, and we want trees in our community. We respect those who want to better the community in some way. We try to find ways that we can relate that to trees or nature or other good deeds they’ve done within our community.”

Following the presentation, the city planted a tree in Mattson’s honor.

