Negaunee Fire Department repairs leak in fire station roof

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Negaunee Fire Department is getting a new roof.

The Department says the spring snowstorm combined with the building’s old pipes and drains caused water to leak into the second floor of the fire station.

The Negaunee City Council unanimously approved the motion to accept the emergency repair quote. Prime Specialty Contracting will be making the repairs. The money will be coming from the Fire Hall Repairs line as well as the Building Fund to pay for the repairs. Fire Hall Repairs will be putting $2,500 and the Building Fund is pitching in $7,215.

Ned Cory, Negaunee City Fire Department fire chief, said they appreciate the City of Negaunee for pitching in to fix the station.

“It’s an old building, and we want to keep preserving the history of Negaunee and the history of the old buildings, so we’re really grateful that the city is going to go ahead and fix it for us,” said Cory.

The roofers and plumbers are currently working on the roof, but they do not have a timeline for completion yet.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.