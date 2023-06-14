Mobile Sauna could be coming to Marquette shore

Marquette Harbor Advisory Committee.
Marquette Harbor Advisory Committee.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sauna on Kuuma operates a mobile sauna where users can warm up, then jump in Lake Superior to cool off.

They’re currently set up in Grand Marias, but they’ve been looking to bring that mobile sauna to Marquette.

“They’re currently operating in Grand Marais, they’ve also operated some places downstate and we’ve worked with them trying to recommend ‘maybe have you tried this option or this option,’ trying to work with them trying to help their business out,” said Andrew MacIver, Marquette Harbor Advisory Committee staff liaison.

During Tuesday’s Harbor Advisory Committee meeting, some concerns were raised about the proposed site along the Lake Superior shore just north of Clark Lambros Beach Park. These concerns surround the dangerous currents coming from the mouth of the Dead River.

“We’re going to work immediately with this group to see if we can find an alternate location. It does make sense that there are some river current issues in that area that might be unsafe for swimming. We were basically looking for a place for them to operate and this would be a great opportunity for them possibly in the future,” MacIver said.

Environmental concerns for beach grass were addressed as the owners and city staff have been working along with the Superior Watershed Partnership to make sure the grass wouldn’t be damaged by customers.

Tuesday night, the committee did agree to recommend the proposal to the City Commission but at a different site. One possible site discussed is city property along Lake Superior at the corner of Hewitt Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.

