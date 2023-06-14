Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wakefield man has been missing since Saturday.
30-year-old Steven Michael Wasielewski was last seen on June 10 wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.
He is 6′2″ and 200 lbs. He has short brown hair, blue eyes with glasses, and a medium length beard.
The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says that he is considered to have an altered mental state and may be in possession of a .38 caliber handgun.
He is driving a maroon 1997 Honda CR-V.
If you have any information on Wasielewski’s whereabouts, call the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 667-0203.
