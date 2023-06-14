Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield

Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wakefield man has been missing since Saturday.

30-year-old Steven Michael Wasielewski was last seen on June 10 wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

He is 6′2″ and 200 lbs. He has short brown hair, blue eyes with glasses, and a medium length beard.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says that he is considered to have an altered mental state and may be in possession of a .38 caliber handgun.

He is driving a maroon 1997 Honda CR-V.

If you have any information on Wasielewski’s whereabouts, call the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 667-0203.

