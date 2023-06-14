Marquette’s American Legion Post 44 prepares for Queen of Hearts fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion in Marquette will be hosting an inaugural fundraiser this Tuesday.

Raffle tickets at the Queen of Hearts fundraiser will costs $2. The raffle ticket is entered into a drawing and if your ticket is selected, then you can then pick a card from a deck of cards. If the card you select has a Queen of Hearts, then you win the jackpot.

Event Organizer Micheal Tricky said the jackpot prize can have an unlimited amount of money depending on how many raffle tickets are bought. He also said if no one’s card selected is the queen of hearts, the jackpot rolls over to the next drawing.

Tricky also went on to say that since the raffle tickets are $2, half of the proceeds go back to the organization and the other half goes into the raffle pool.

“For every $2, one goes to American Legion Post 44, one goes to Jackpot, and it will just build from there and we will use the proceeds to fund American Legion hockey and American Legion baseball is what that money will be used for,” said Tricky.

Tricky also said this fundraiser will be every held Tuesday for the next 19 weeks at the American Legion Post 44 building in Marquette. He hopes that everyone in the community buys a ticket as you could be a winner.

