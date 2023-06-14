Marquette Police Department responds to Police Retention Bills

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department is looking forward to improving officer retention.

Marquette Police Chief Ryan Grim said new legislation signed by Governor Whitmer Tuesday will help do just that.

“Hiring and retaining officers has been a struggle across the nation, including here in Marquette,” Chief Grim said. “It’s a step in the right direction for us to try to retain the officers that we do put the time and effort and money into training.”

The legislation consists of two bills. The bills will allow agencies to collect reimbursement for all or part of an officer’s training if they leave within 4 years of their hire date. 100% of training costs will be reimbursed if the employee leaves the agency within one year. The percentage of cost reimbursed to the stations for officers who leave the job will drop by 25% each year for up to four years.

The 2023 City of Marquette Fiscal Report says $3,600 was dedicated to criminal justice training.

“It really means a lot,” Chief Grim said. “It’s less of a gamble for us to take on somebody if we know they’re going to give us at least four years, and normally, if somebody does four years in Marquette, they’re going to love the area and want to stay here.”

Marquette Police Captain James Finkbeiner said it’s important to keep the officers they already have, especially when recruiting new officers can be a challenge.

“It’s already difficult getting people in this profession right now,” Captain Finkbeiner said. “With all of the opportunities and things that people have today, to step into law enforcement is a big step. Our big piece right now is to find those right people but then retain them, keep them in this profession.”

Captain Finkbeiner said training for new officers is 16 weeks long and Chief Grim said the department hires one to four officers a year.

