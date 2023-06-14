Marquette Lions Club fights food insecurity

Lions Clubs International logo
Lions Clubs International logo(PRNewswire)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. club is fighting food insecurity in Marquette.

Since April 1, Meijer has been supporting the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry by matching donations made by customers when they buy a $10 food coupon. Meijer will host a Double Match Day this Saturday, meaning Meijer will double every donation made. The Marquette Lions Club plans to purchase 25 coupons on Double Day, which will raise $7,500 for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.

The Lions Club says no person should go hungry.

“Fighting food insecurity is a primary concern and primary objective for not only the local Lions Club chapter,” said Scott Sampeer, Marquette Lions Club member, “but all Lions Clubs internationally as well.”

The Marquette Lions Club invites community members to take advantage of Meijer’s Double Match Day by buying a $10 food coupon this Saturday, June 17.

