Marquette County Community Resource Fair returns Friday

This one-stop shop supports community members get the resources they need to improve their day-to-day lives
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are in need or even want to give back to the community, stop by the Marquette County Community Resource Fair.

There will be over 80 community-based organizations participating this year. Organizations will be offering health screenings, food, housing, and utility resources plus resources for veterans and women.

The fair is happening Friday, June 16 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Superior Dome.

Feeding America Mobile Food truck will be onsite at the Superior Dome beginning at noon. Attendees should park in Lot 55 behind the Dome, and walk to the registration table located between Lots 55 and 56. Volunteers will be available to help bring your groceries back to your car.

Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions Assistant Director, Tyler LaPlaunt, joined Pavlina Osta to discuss the event.

For more information check out their social media.

