Isolated rain with dry conditions Father’s Day weekend

As a low pressure moves out of the region chances of rain will diminish throughout Wednesday and drier conditions into the weekend. Along with little rain chances, warmer air from the southwest is set to make its approach by Friday in the 70s with possible 80s on Sunday and Monday. This Father’s Day weekend is looking to be the ideal time to bring out the grill and cook out as chances of sun will stick around.

Thursday: Isolated rain showers in the eastern half; partly sunny skies elsewhere

>Highs: High 50s near the lake; Low to Mid 60s inland

Friday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid to High 60s near shore; High 60s to Low 70s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; warming air

>Highs: Mid 70s to isolated Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; warm and dry

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; warming trend continues

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; dry stretch continues with warm air

>Highs: 80s

