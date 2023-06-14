Isolated rain with dry conditions Father’s Day weekend

Rain calms down with sunny and dry conditions into Father's Day
Rain calms down with sunny and dry conditions into Father's Day(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As a low pressure moves out of the region chances of rain will diminish throughout Wednesday and drier conditions into the weekend. Along with little rain chances, warmer air from the southwest is set to make its approach by Friday in the 70s with possible 80s on Sunday and Monday. This Father’s Day weekend is looking to be the ideal time to bring out the grill and cook out as chances of sun will stick around.

Thursday: Isolated rain showers in the eastern half; partly sunny skies elsewhere

>Highs: High 50s near the lake; Low to Mid 60s inland

Friday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid to High 60s near shore; High 60s to Low 70s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies; warming air

>Highs: Mid 70s to isolated Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies; warm and dry

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; warming trend continues

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; dry stretch continues with warm air

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Driver, passenger identified in fatal Fairbanks Township crash
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Since the incident, Dawn has undergone facial and spinal reconstruction surgery and has lost...
Dickinson County woman recovering after car crashes inside Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe
Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House

Latest News

isolated storms
AM fog then late day thundershowers
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Showers to gradually dry out before Father's Day Weekend
Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Showers to gradually dry out before Father’s Day Weekend
rain
A wet and breezy day