Ishpeming Public Library offers novel writing workshop

The organizer for the event, Teagan Sturmer, has written several poems and short stories.
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County teenagers will be able to turn their feelings into words on a page this summer.

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library will be hosting “Teen Angst and You,” a free writing course that will go from June to August. Teens ranging from ages 13 to 18 will learn about writing a novel. Classes start with creating an outline for a story that can eventually develop a final draft over the course of several weeks.

Organizer Teagan Sturmer said she wants teens to be able to express themselves.

“Writing is really about community if you think about it,” Sturmer said. “It’s about bringing people together to bounce ideas off of. That’s what I want to offer the local youth, a place where they can come and feel safe to express themselves and grow together in their writing.”

The first class will be this Saturday at 2 p.m. The program is free and no registration is required.

