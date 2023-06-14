Houghton County board approves operating revenue increase without raising property taxes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board is increasing its operating revenue without raising individual taxes.

A resolution allowing this was passed during a required public hearing at a meeting of the Houghton County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening.

“It is not an increase in the taxes that you’re paying,” said Houghton County Equalization Director Jaikob Djerf. “It’s an increase on the revenue side as far as the millage rate goes.”

The hearing focused on Truth in Taxation, a required step for a proposed resolution that would increase the county operating rate by 0.3268 mills.

This would bring the total operating mileage rate to 6.2220 mills this year, increasing the county’s operating revenue from ad valorem property taxes by more than $375,228.

According to Djerf, this is a 5.54% percent increase from last year’s levy. If the additional millage rate was not approved, the operating revenue would increase by 1.68% over last year’s revenue.

“It’s not necessarily an increase in the millage rate,” continued Djerf. “It’s an increase in the revenues the county is collecting, and this hearing is required in order to collect that amount.”

The board also approved a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) working capital loan application of $70,000 to MEDC.

This would be for Quincy Manufacturing, a skateboard deck company.

“It will result in three new jobs,” Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “This is essentially the restart of a company that we’ve worked with before.

It will assist in the reorganization of the company, formerly known as Quincy Woodrights, alongside its new ownership.

The loan will carry an interest rate of 8.25% with an amortization period of five years.

The board also announced that it would be replacing Zoom with Microsoft Teams for all future online attendance at meetings.

It was also decided to move the next regular board meeting from July 11 to July 18.

You can find the comm packet, agenda, and minutes regarding all topics from the meeting by clicking here.

