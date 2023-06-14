Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 7th annual Children’s Carnival

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) kicked off the summer with some family-friendly fun.

The annual Children’s Carnival took place at River Rock Lanes bowling alley. Kids enjoyed carnival games and snacks while learning about safety vehicles like police cars and fire trucks.

Bob Hendrickson, GINCC executive director, said the inflatable obstacle course and dunk tank were fan favorites.

“The whole thing is based off backyard carnival games, so there’s nothing too complicated, nothing high tech,” Hendrickson said. “The most popular stuff is definitely the dunk tank, we have the elementary principals from Lakeview, Ishpeming and Westwood all participating this year. There’s going to be a lot of kids dunking their principals.”

Hendrickson said this event was created by a former GINCC member.

“She just wanted to do something for the kids, all of our events were adult-driven, more sophisticated. This is the reverse of that, just going back to chaos and having fun with everybody,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson continues he’s glad everyone made it out and he is looking forward to the rest of the summer.

