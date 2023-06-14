Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 7th annual Children’s Carnival

Kids enjoyed carnival games and snacks while learning about safety vehicles like police cars...
Kids enjoyed carnival games and snacks while learning about safety vehicles like police cars and fire trucks.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) kicked off the summer with some family-friendly fun.

The annual Children’s Carnival took place at River Rock Lanes bowling alley. Kids enjoyed carnival games and snacks while learning about safety vehicles like police cars and fire trucks.

Bob Hendrickson, GINCC executive director, said the inflatable obstacle course and dunk tank were fan favorites.

“The whole thing is based off backyard carnival games, so there’s nothing too complicated, nothing high tech,” Hendrickson said. “The most popular stuff is definitely the dunk tank, we have the elementary principals from Lakeview, Ishpeming and Westwood all participating this year. There’s going to be a lot of kids dunking their principals.”

Hendrickson said this event was created by a former GINCC member.

“She just wanted to do something for the kids, all of our events were adult-driven, more sophisticated. This is the reverse of that, just going back to chaos and having fun with everybody,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson continues he’s glad everyone made it out and he is looking forward to the rest of the summer.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Driver, passenger identified in fatal Fairbanks Township crash
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Since the incident, Dawn has undergone facial and spinal reconstruction surgery and has lost...
Dickinson County woman recovering after car crashes inside Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare
Photos of missing man, Steve Wasielewski
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe

Latest News

Ishpeming Public Library offers novel writing workshop
‘Camp 911′ teaches Dickinson County students about emergency preparedness
Missing: 30-year-old man from Wakefield
Queen of hearts fundraiser poster.
Marquette’s American Legion Post 44 prepares for Queen of Hearts fundraiser