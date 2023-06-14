Funding fully secured for new veterans home in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that the Marquette Veterans Home is fully funded to serve 100 veterans after securing state and federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program has provided $63.4 million in fiscal year 2023 funding for the construction of a new state veteran home to replace the D.J. Jacobetti home, located in Marquette, Michigan.

“Michiganders who served our nation in uniform deserve access to safe, affordable housing and I am proud that we have secured funding to build a new veterans home in the UP,” said Governor Whitmer. “This new facility will offer quality long-term care for veterans in the UP and ensure they get access to the resources they need to thrive. I am grateful to the VA and state legislators on both sides of the aisle for their efforts to get this done. Let’s keep working together to support our veterans.”

“This news means we can continue providing for our veterans well into the future, and that’s something we can all be grateful for,” said state Representative Jenn Hill (D-Marquette). “I’m eager to see the new facility take shape as an important fixture of the Marquette community.”

The total investment for this project is $97.6 million ($63.4 million federal/$34.2 million state). The State of Michigan included $34.2 million in funding for the project in their fiscal year 2022-2023 budget.

The new home in Marquette will be similar in design to Michigan Veteran Homes at Chesterfield Township and Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids, incorporating award-winning best practices of home-like long-term care design and construction.

“With the funding provided by both the VA and the State of Michigan, we are excited to move forward with selection of a location for the new home, which will continue to offer the same essential long-term care services to our Upper Peninsula veterans that we have provided for over 40 years,” said Anne Zerbe, executive director for Michigan Veteran Homes.

The new home will serve more than 100 veteran members who will live in three unique neighborhood buildings that provide each veteran member with their own bedroom and bathroom and common gathering and kitchen spaces. These neighborhoods will connect to a community center with clinical and therapeutic services and amenities like a barbershop and salon and café bistro. Members will also have access to a large great room for full member and community meetings and outdoor courtyards and green spaces.

