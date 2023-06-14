Former Red Wings joins advocates in fight for insurance reform in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Detroit Redwings star Vladimir Konstaninov was at the state capitol Wednesday, fighting for no-fault insurance reform. He helped lead the Redwings to a Stanley Cup victory in 1997. Just a few days after the win, Konstantinov was permanently disabled in a car accident.

Konstantinov was joined by many other catastrophic car crash survivors. They’re asking lawmakers to reform auto insurance laws passed four years ago.

The advocates said the changes made took away their needed care. Before these laws took effect, anyone permanently disabled in a collision was guaranteed lifetime care. Now, advocates said insurance companies are paying care providers about 50% less, making it nearly impossible for them to get help.

“(Caretaker) Companies would pick us up and drop us, pick us up and drop us ‘cause they just couldn’t take us,” said Brandi Marsh, the Mom of a catastrophic car crash survivor.

In 2021, Annabelle Marsh was permanently disabled in a car crash. The five-year-old now requires 24/7 medical care and is on a version of life support.

“Before the accident, her needs and my needs were the same,” said Marsh.

She said her daughter’s care is no longer properly covered by insurance, putting a big strain on her family and care providers.

“How dare anyone ask anyone to work for nothing? Saying ‘Hey, you’re going to continue working for these people but you’re only gonna make half.’ Nobody would do that, that’s so unsustainable,” said Marsh.

Although it cut care for survivors like Annabelle and Konstaninov, the reform passed in 2019 was meant to reduce auto insurance costs for all.

“People have come to me and said thank you for making those changes because now I have access to affordable auto insurance when I didn’t before,” said Rep. Graham Filler, 93rd District.

Reducing costs for some, Konstaninov’s care providers said it’s not fair to cut coverage for those who have already paid for it.

“We’re paying for coverage for our entire life, for any catastrophic injury that we, god forbid, may incur, through an auto accident,” said Theresa Ruedisueli, with Arcadia Homecare and Staffing.

Even though these survivors were dealt a tough hand, Annabelle has one thing she wants people to know.

“I matter and you matter, okay?” said Annabelle Marsh.

Advocates said they want legislators to change the reforms. Specifically, the reform cut home and attendant care services for catastrophic auto crash survivors by 45%.

