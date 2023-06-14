Florence County Sheriff resigning, search underway for replacement

Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller
Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin sheriff is resigning in July and the search for his replacement is underway.

Dan Miller has served as the Sheriff of Florence County for the last five years. As he nears retirement, Miller says he’s accepted a less stressful job in law enforcement.

Governor Tony Evers is accepting applications to complete Miller’s term which runs until 2026. Miller says there is interest from current Florence County deputies for the sheriff position.

Sheriff Miller would like to thank the citizens of Florence County for their support over the last five years.

TV6 will continue to cover this developing story once Gov. Evers announces Miller’s replacement.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Driver, passenger identified in fatal Fairbanks Township crash
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Since the incident, Dawn has undergone facial and spinal reconstruction surgery and has lost...
Dickinson County woman recovering after car crashes inside Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe
Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House

Latest News

TV6's Clint McLeod extinguishes a stove fire alongside the Breitung Township Fire Department
‘Camp 911′ teaches Dickinson County students about emergency preparedness
Lions Clubs International logo
Marquette Lions Club fights food insecurity
A courthouse employee plants a plant
Employees plant plants outside Marquette County Courthouse
Negaunee hosts second annual Arbor Day celebration