Florence County Sheriff resigning, search underway for replacement

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin sheriff is resigning in July and the search for his replacement is underway.

Dan Miller has served as the Sheriff of Florence County for the last five years. As he nears retirement, Miller says he’s accepted a less stressful job in law enforcement.

Governor Tony Evers is accepting applications to complete Miller’s term which runs until 2026. Miller says there is interest from current Florence County deputies for the sheriff position.

Sheriff Miller would like to thank the citizens of Florence County for their support over the last five years.

TV6 will continue to cover this developing story once Gov. Evers announces Miller’s replacement.

