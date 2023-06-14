Escape Marquette adds new birthday party package options

Go shawty, it’s your birthday, we’re gonna Escape Marquette like it’s your birthday
Escape Marquette party room.
Escape Marquette party room.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new way to celebrate at Escape Marquette.

The Downtown Marquette business added a party room to its space in the Masonic Building.

Anna Hemstock says a kids’ party room has been the number one guest request in the last two years, though, the space can be used for celebrations of all kinds.

For children’s parties, Game Master Michael Slawinski recommends Yooper Camp.

Escape Marquette has a new party room.

Birthday party rates begin at $189 and party room rates start at $249. If you’re booking a large group, Hemstock says this is a great deal.

The party room is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hemstock requests that you book it at least one week in advance.

Escape Marquette's new party room is ready to use and is available every Friday through Sunday.

Right now, you can score 20% off your next game with the code SUMMER20.

You can book your game/party room online at escapemarquette.com.

