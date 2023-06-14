Escape Marquette adds new birthday party package options

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new way to celebrate at Escape Marquette.

The Downtown Marquette business added a party room to its space in the Masonic Building.

Anna Hemstock says a kids’ party room has been the number one guest request in the last two years, though, the space can be used for celebrations of all kinds.

For children’s parties, Game Master Michael Slawinski recommends Yooper Camp.

Birthday party rates begin at $189 and party room rates start at $249. If you’re booking a large group, Hemstock says this is a great deal.

The party room is available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hemstock requests that you book it at least one week in advance.

Right now, you can score 20% off your next game with the code SUMMER20.

You can book your game/party room online at escapemarquette.com.

