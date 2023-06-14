Employees plant plants outside Marquette County Courthouse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Wellness Committee planted native plants outside the Marquette County Courthouse.

Courthouse employees and volunteers planted about 75 black-eyed Susans, purple coneflowers, and blazing stars. The committee decided to add plants to the courthouse to replace two trees that were cut down there this spring.

Organizers say that besides beautifying the courthouse, the event brought people together.

“This event is awesome for many reasons,” said Emily Leach, Marquette County Wellness Committee member. “We have employees getting out and engaging with each other. Typically, we’re all just in our own departments so this is a nice way to get people out and about and interacting with each other.”

All the plants were provided by the Marquette County Conservation District’s Native Plant Sale this spring.

