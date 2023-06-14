Detroit-area city bans LGBTQ+ Pride flags on public property

A Detroit-area community has banned LGBTQ+ flags from publicly owned poles
Pride Flag
Pride Flag(MGN Online)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area community has banned LGBTQ+ flags from publicly owned poles after a tense hourslong meeting that raised questions about discrimination, religion and the city’s reputation for welcoming newcomers.

In protest, a woman speaking during the public comment portion of the Hamtramck City Council meeting kissed a woman standing next to her Tuesday night.

“You guys are welcome," council member Nayeem Choudhury said. “(But) why do you have to have the flag shown on government property to be represented? You’re already represented. We already know who you are.”

Some members of the all-Muslim council said the Pride flag clashes with the beliefs of some members of their faith. Businesses and residents aren’t prohibited from displaying a Pride flag on their own property.

“We want to respect the religious rights of our citizens,” Choudhury said.

Hamtramck, population 27,000, is an enclave surrounded by Detroit. More than 40% of residents were born in other countries, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a significant share are of Yemeni or Bangladeshi descent.

The council voted unanimously to display only five flags, including the American flag, the Michigan flag and one that represents the native countries of immigrant residents.

Mayor Amer Ghalib made the flag a campaign issue when then-Mayor Karen Majewski flew one on city property in 2021.

“We serve everybody equally with no discrimination but without favoritism,” he said.

Hayley Cain said she chose to live in Hamtramck after moving from California because it was known as a diverse community.

“I’m questioning whether it is. ... The Pride flag represents making space for all humans on all the spectrums, and this is where we’re going as a human species,” Cain said. “You can’t stop that.”

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Driver, passenger identified in fatal Fairbanks Township crash
Jordan DeMay
Jordan DeMay’s Legacy: Changing the Conversation
Since the incident, Dawn has undergone facial and spinal reconstruction surgery and has lost...
Dickinson County woman recovering after car crashes inside Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to retain police officers, keep communities safe
Harris Paul Desotell, a 60-year-old man from Menominee, was sentenced to 13 months to two years...
Menominee man sentenced to prison for Maintaining a Drug House

Latest News

Rev. Dr. Jared Cramer of St. John's Episcopal Church and clergy members are seen during a pride...
Midwest small town’s Pride festival attracts thousands who reject far-right local politics
FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State...
Michigan Republican chairperson Karamo, others ordered to pay legal fees for failed election lawsuit
Murder charge filed in Detroit-area teen’s death months after landfill search
Monty Williams
Wife’s cancer almost prevented Monty Williams from taking Pistons job