‘Camp 911′ teaches Dickinson County students about emergency preparedness

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Learning to put out a stove fire is one of many skills Dickinson County children learned during this week’s “Camp 911.”

The camp has run in Iron Mountain for 18 years. Organizers set up a diverse set of activities for children to participate in.

“We offer adult CPR, infant CPR, choking station. They are putting out stove fires right now. We go as far as teaching interpersonal safety and online safety,” said Renee Stanchina, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson education coordinator.

First responders from across the county gave detailed tours of equipment to campers. Some students have seen first responders during emergency situations and said the interaction today provides a different perspective.

“It was scary at first because we had a police officer walking around our school. Now that I have spent so much time with them, it isn’t scary anymore,” said Sophia Hayes, a 5th-grade student.

Hayes said the most important skill she has learned at camp is CPR. Attending the camp is free for students who signed up. More than 50 4th through 6th-grade students attended the two-day camp.

A new skill students learned about is fire extinguisher safety. They were able to use a dry-chemical extinguisher to put out a real stove fire.

“It was pretty fun. Well, not super fun because you’d be putting out fires, but it was a life experience for me,” said Jade Davis, a 6th-grade student.

Stanchina said she hopes to host the camp in Norway next year and involve even more educational resources.

First responders said it is important to teach these kids these life-saving skills because you never know when they could be used.

