AM fog then late day thundershowers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
An upper-level low-pressure system is gradually moving out of the region. In its wake areas of patchy fog will be around this morning. A ridge will gradually move in at the end of the week bringing a warmer air mass and drier pattern.

Today: Morning patchy fog then isolated thundershowers in the afternoon across the south

>Highs: 60s north, mid to upper 70s south

Thursday: Isolated rain showers with partly sunny skies

>Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s along shorelines, low 70s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s in the southwest

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Some lingering showers, isolated thunderstorms before tapering off later Thursday.
Showers to gradually dry out before Father's Day Weekend
