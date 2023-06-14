AM fog then late day thundershowers

An upper-level low-pressure system is gradually moving out of the region. In its wake areas of patchy fog will be around this morning. A ridge will gradually move in at the end of the week bringing a warmer air mass and drier pattern.

Today: Morning patchy fog then isolated thundershowers in the afternoon across the south

>Highs: 60s north, mid to upper 70s south

Thursday: Isolated rain showers with partly sunny skies

>Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s along shorelines, low 70s inland

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s in the southwest

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

