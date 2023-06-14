AM fog then late day thundershowers
An upper-level low-pressure system is gradually moving out of the region. In its wake areas of patchy fog will be around this morning. A ridge will gradually move in at the end of the week bringing a warmer air mass and drier pattern.
Today: Morning patchy fog then isolated thundershowers in the afternoon across the south
>Highs: 60s north, mid to upper 70s south
Thursday: Isolated rain showers with partly sunny skies
>Highs: 50s north, 60s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s along shorelines, low 70s inland
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s in the southwest
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 70s along the shorelines, low 80s inland
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Low 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Low 80s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.